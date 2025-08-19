Waterlogging in Various Parts of Mumbai As Heavy Rain Lashes the City (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, August 19: Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai for the fourth straight day, throwing normal life out of gear as severe waterlogging disrupted daily activities across several parts of the city. In Vasai-Virar and Nala Sopara, floodwaters entered major roads, shops, and houses, creating chaos for residents. As many areas were submerged, both pedestrians and motorists struggled to navigate, as traffic slowed down and accidents became a constant risk.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that the situation may worsen, issuing warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four days. Vashi recorded the maximum rainfall in the region, while Navi Mumbai too bore the brunt of the heavy downpour. Amid the prolonged red alerts, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) directed schools to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday to ensure the safety of students. Mumbai High Tide Timing Today: Wave Measuring 3.74 Meters Expected at 09:17 AM on August 19, Red Alert in Place.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, between 8.00 a.m. on August 18 and 7.00 a.m. on August 19, Mumbai's central zone recorded 178.56 mm of rainfall, the eastern zone 190.50 mm, and the western zone 220.82 mm. The heavy showers, coupled with poor drainage in low-lying areas, worsened the flooding situation. Large potholes, hidden under submerged roads, compounded the hazards and slowed vehicular movement further. Public transportation, too, felt the impact. Mumbai Rains: Overnight Downpour Causes Waterlogging in Several Areas As Incessant Rainfall Continues To Lash City Amid IMD's Red Alert Warning, IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory (Watch Videos).

While suburban train services continued, both Western and Central lines were delayed by nearly 10 minutes due to water accumulation on tracks in vulnerable stretches. The disruption severely inconvenienced office-goers, students, and traders who depend on these services for their commute. Earlier on Monday, the BMC had announced a holiday for schools and colleges after relentless rain battered the city. As forecasts predicted more downpours, Mumbai remains on edge, grappling with overflowing drains, inundated streets, and the looming fear of further disruption.

