The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai today, August 19. The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Amid heavy rainfall in the city, police commissioner Deven Bharti took to X (formerly Twitter) and urged private companies to allow work from home as much as possible. The Mumbai police commissioner also requested people to step out only if necessary and prevent going near the shore during high tide. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also instructed offices and establishments in the city to direct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their work. This comes as the civic body has declared a holiday for all private offices and establishments in its jurisdiction, except for essential and emergency services for today, August 19. Mumbai High Tide Timing Today: Wave Measuring 3.75 Meters Expected at 09:16 AM on August 19, Red Alert in Place.

Police Commissioner Deven Bharti Urges Private Companies to Allow Work From Home to Employees

Good Morning Mumbai. Hope you are adhering to the safety guidelines in wake of the heavy showers expected today. Please take care, step out only if necessary, prevent going near the shore during high tide and don’t forget, you will find us around the corner for help, in case of… — Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 19, 2025

BMC Declares Holiday for All Private Offices and Establishments

BMC has declared a holiday today for all private offices and establishments in its jurisdiction, except for essential/emergency services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)… https://t.co/595YPINkQ9 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)