Mumbai Returnee Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 14 (ANI): A man, who returned from Mumbai yesterday, has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Imphal, said Manipur Government.Earlier, two persons were tested positive and recovered from the disease in the state.The COVID-19 count in India reached 78,003 on Thursday, with 26,235 patients cured and discharged, while 2,549 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

