Mumbai, January 24: Mumbai Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the accused reportedly raped the victim in Vasai before bringing her to Mumbai in his auto-rickshaw. He then left her unconscious near Ram Mandir and fled from the spot. Mumbai Shocker: Matunga Man ‘Stressed’ Due to Business Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Jumping off Atal Setu.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smita Patil said that a case has been registered against the driver, who is now in custody. The police were further looking into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)