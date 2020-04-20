Navi Mumbai: Elderly Temple Priest Held for Lockdown Violation

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) An 80-year-old priest was arrested on Monday morning for opening a temple for devotees in Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said.

Police got to know that Karumata Mandir in Owle area of Panvel was open since morning and was attracting devotees, after which a team visited the site, an official said.

"For opening the temple despite prohibitory orders as part of the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, the 80- year-old priest was arrested under IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act and then released on bail," said Senior Inspector Ajay Kumar Landge of Panvel City police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)