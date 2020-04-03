No COVID-19 Case in Sikkim So Far: Official

Gangtok, Apr 3 (PTI) Sikkim has not reported any COVID-19 case so far, a senior health official said on Friday.

The authorities have collected samples of 35 people, but their reports have come out negative, Director General (Health Services) P T Bhutia said.

"There has been no case of COVID-19 in Sikkim till date," he said.

However, eight patients with coronavirus-like symptoms are admitted in various hospitals, Bhutia said.

A total of 1,122 persons have been placed under home quarantine, while another 107 are being quarantined at government facilities in Sikkim.

