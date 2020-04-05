No Evidence to Suggest COVID-19 is Airborne Disease: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday stressed that so far there is no evidence to suggest that refused any claim that says COVID-19 is an airborne disease.According to ICMR, "There is no evidence of COVID-19 being airborne yet."The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,374 with 79 deaths. (ANI)

