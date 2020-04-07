No New COVID-19 Case Was Reported Today in U'khand: State Health Dept

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) April 7 (ANI): No new coronavirus case was reported in Uttarakhand today, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 31."No COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand as of 6 pm today, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stands at 31," Uttarakhand Health Department said on Tuesday.With 722 new positive cases, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 4,789 on Tuesday, of which 4,312 are active cases.As many as 352 persons have been cured or discharged (one migrated) and 124 have died. (ANI)

