No Order Was Issued on Restoration of 4G Services in Jammu and Kashmir: Ministry of Home Affairs

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): After a recent report that 4G services will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that no such orders were issued."Neither the Ministry of Home Affairs nor the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued any such orders. The news report is not true," said the MHA.Earlier, an order copy stated to be issued by the Home Department of Jammu & Kashmir government, had gone viral on social media saying that 4G internet services would be partially restored from midnight on Wednesday. (ANI)

