No Shortage of PPEs for Health Care Workers at Institute: AIIMS

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration here on Saturday said there is no shortage of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare workers at the institute."AIIMS administration reiterates that there is no shortage of PPEs for health care workers (HCW) at the Institute. At AIIMS, the safety of the HCW is paramount not only from the COVID point of view but for all hospital-acquired infections," said a statement from Medial and Protocol Division, AIIMS, New Delhi.The statement said the government, citizens and health care workers were making efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. "It has come to our notice that there are some outsiders who are trying to tarnish the image of AIIMS, New Delhi. In this hour of crisis, when all health care workers, the government and the people of India are tackling the pandemic, there are some people who are trying to undermine the efforts," the statement said. (ANI)

