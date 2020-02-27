NRAI May Pull out of Olympic Test if Coronavirus Continues

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has said that their contingent would pull out of the Olympic Test event next month in Tokyo if coronavirus outbreak continues to create health risk to their shooters in the country."Firstly, as far as the Test event is concerned, we have chosen our team. I am not going to risk any of my kids. If we receive any advice from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) or the international federation or even our own assessment we feel there is a threat, it is not worth the risk," NRAI president Raninder Singh told reporters. Indian shooters are scheduled to travel to Tokyo to participate in the Olympic Test event from April 16- 26."I cannot risk anyone, if there's a chance of someone being exposed to coronavirus, I cannot risk it. I do not care if we lose money. We are also not allowing our shooters to travel overseas to train as well due to the virus," he added.When asked whether the Olympics can be cancelled looking at the coronavirus threat, Singh said: "As far as Olympics is concerned, one thing is to be followed and that is the joint press conference of the IOC, WHO, and the OC head and there they have said there is no question of something changing".On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had said the preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 are going on as planned with preventive measures against novel coronavirus to ensure a safe and secure Games.In an e-mail reply to ANI question, if the Olympics will take place as planned in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the IOC said: "The preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 continue as planned. Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to host a safe and secure Games.""Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organisations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organisations," added the IOC.The IOC is also coordinating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as measures to address the situation.The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will take place on July 24 and the Games will conclude on August 9.Coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,600 deaths in the past a few months.Wuhan city in China has been reported as the epicentre of a novel coronavirus outbreak. The virus was first detected in Hubei, China and has now spread to many parts of the globe. (ANI)

