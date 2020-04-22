Nurse Who Was Suspected to Have COVID-19 Dies in Indore

Indore, Apr 22 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman nurse who had been hospitalised on suspicion of having coronavirus infection died in Indore on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The Indore city of Madhya Pradesh has witnessed one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic in the country.

The nurse was admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) here00 on Tuesday night, said hospital superintendent Pramendra Thakur.

"She had symptoms similar to coronavirus, so her samples had been sent to the laboratory for testing. The report is awaited," he said.

The nurse, who worked as a superviser at the hospital's office, was ailing, and had not come to work since April 1 barring only day, Thakur added.

Indore district has reported 923 cases of coronavirus so far, including 52 deaths. 73 persons have been discharged upon recovery.

