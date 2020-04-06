Odisha Guv to Contribute 30 Pc of His One Year Salary to PM CARES Fund

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal on Monday decided to contribute 30 pc of his one year salary from Mar, 2020 to Feb 2021 to the PM CARES Fund and donate Rs 21 lakh to CM Relief Fund from his Discretionary Grant."In response to the call given by Hon'ble PM in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic, Hon'ble Governor decided to contribute Re. 13.2 lakh (30% of salary from Mar, 2020 - Feb, 2021) to the PM Cares Funds and donate Rs 21 lakh to CM Relief Fund from his Discretionary Grant," his Twitter read.He also appealed people to contribute towards PM CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund."The Hon'ble Governor has also appealed people to come forward to contribute towards PM Cares Funds and CM Relief Fund with open hands to fight the corona virus disaster," his Twitter handle further read.The state has reported 40 positive cases of coronavirus.India has reported 4,281 coronavirus cases. While 111 people have died in the country, 318 patients have been cured. (ANI)

