Official at Mandir Marg Police Station Tests COVID-19 Positive, Asymptomatic

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) A 38-year-old sub-inspector deployed at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi district has tested positive for coronavirus following which at least six police personnel have been home quarantined, officials said on Monday.

The sub-inspector deployed in emergency duty tested positive for the respiratory infection on Sunday, but he is asymptomatic, they said.

He is the in-charge of an investigation team. After a constable of his team tested positive for coronavirus, he got himself tested on May 8, police said.

"We received his reports on Sunday which said he was COVID-19 positive but is asymptomatic. He has been advised home isolation. Since he refused to go home, he has been isolated in a room in Kalibari Mandir at Mandir Marg area," a senior police official said.

The sub-inspector is a resident of Dwarka. His wife and 14-year-old son have been advised home quarantine, while his team members have been isolated in Kalibari Mandir on Sunday. An assistant sub-inspector in his team, has been home quarantined.

The rooms of the police station used by his team have been sealed and will be opened only after proper sanitisation, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)