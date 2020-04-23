'OIC Should Not Communalise Fight Against COVID-19'

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Sources in the central government on Thursday said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) allegations of Islamophobia in India are "misplaced" and that the OIC should not try to "communalise" the fight against COVID-19."It is deeply regrettable that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has made a factually inaccurate statement. OIC should not try to communalise the global fight against COVID-19," government sources said.On the question that if India is looking for an investigation into the origin of COVID-19, the government sources said, "Presently we are battling the challenge of the pandemic. We can always revisit this question once this pandemic is behind us."On the issue of China objecting to change in India's investment procedure, the government sources said, "There shouldn't be concern regarding procedural changes as it doesn't prohibit investment from bordering countries. The only change is FDI proposals are considered under the government approval route, many countries did it." On the issue of the US banning immigration, the government sources said, "The proclamation was signed today. We have taken note, will study it. It doesn't cover the non-immigrant programme, these programmes have benefited both economies. People to people contact is the bedrock of relations between both countries, hope it continues."On Pakistan hosting SAARC VC and inviting SAARC Secretary General, the sources said, "It is up to the host to invite. Regional cooperation is important and that is why Prime Minister Modi initiated the process. Since that meeting, a lot has happened, $18 million are available in SAARC funds. It is good that Pakistan is seeing merit and joining the process." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)