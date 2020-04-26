One Naxal Killed in Sukma Encounter

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 26 (ANI): A Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of the State, police said on Saturday.The naxal has been identified as Mahadev, the section commander of Platoon 31, who had a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head. Along with his body, one pistol, a wireless set and a bag were also recovered."We got the information on April 25 about the presence of Naxals near Damal Konta village. A team of Chhattisgarh Police, 227 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) went for an operation," said Shalabh Sinha, Sukma SP."After an encounter between the team and Naxals, a body was recovered from that area, while the other Naxals managed to flee. Along with the body, one pistol, a wireless set and a bag were also recovered," added Sinha."The deceased Naxal has been identified as Mahadev, who was the section commander of Platoon 31, and there was a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head," he added. (ANI)

