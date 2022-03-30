British actor Peter Gadiot has been cast to play the role of Shanks in the upcoming live-action 'One Piece' series set on Netflix. According to Variety, Gadiot will be joining previously announced cast members, who include Inaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Mackenyu as Rorona Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, among others. The Archies: Zoya Akhtar to Direct Netflix’s Live-Action Musical Film Based on Archie Comics Character Archie Andrews.

The upcoming series, which is based on the iconic Japanese manga of the same name, 'One Piece' follows Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy). He is a young man who embarks on a journey to become king of the pirates and find the celebrated "One Piece" treasure. Shanks, who's also known as Red-Haired Shanks, is a legendary pirate and the childhood hero of Luffy's. Cowboy Bebop Cancelled by Netflix After the Premiere of First Season.

Back in January 2021, the live-action show was ordered for 10 episodes at Netflix. Along with the manga, 20 seasons and over 1000 episodes of the 'One Piece' anime series have been released to date along with 14 animated films.Steven Maeda and Matt Owens will serve as co-writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers. The series is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, with Netflix handling physical production, as per Variety.

