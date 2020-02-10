Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Suited up in a black tuxedo, Brad Pitt on Sunday (local time) won the Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of 'Cliff Booth' in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.This award is Pitt's first Oscar win for an acting category. He had previously won in 2012 as a producer of Best Picture winner '12 Years a Slave'.After winning the award, Pitt thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and gave a special shout out to all the stuntmen.Taking a jibe over US President Donald Trump's recently-concluded infamous impeachment trial, where no official was allowed to testify in Senate, Pitt said, "They told me I have 45 seconds this year, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week." Earlier this year, Pitt managed to win the Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes 2020, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 and BAFTA Awards 2020.In the category, apart from Pitt, Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'), Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes'), Al Pacino ('The Irishman'), Joe Pesci ('The Irishman') were nominated.Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads the nomination list with 11 spots, while Netflix's drama 'The Irishman' and Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have received ten nominations each.Sam Mendes's war drama '1917' has ten nominations while Noah Baumbach's divorce saga 'Marriage Story' has seven nominations.South Korean film 'Parasite' has gained six nominations--Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.Hollywood's biggest awards are being held without a host for the second year in a row at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

