Production on Josh Brolin-starrer Amazon series Outer Range has been halted after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. The decision was made after the show's rigorous testing protocols, which follow industry safety guidelines, produced a positive result, reported Deadline. The show, which hails from Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, is expected to resume filming next week. Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling Halts Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

"Outer Range" follows Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. The Morning Show Season 2: Filming of Jennifer Aniston’s Show Halts After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Actors Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos and Isabel Arraiza also feature in the series.

