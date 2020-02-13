Over 1,000 Buses Will Be Added to Roadways: Haryana Transport Minister

Chandigarh [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Thursday said that more than 1,000 buses will be added to the roadways soon.He said that out of 190 buses, 80 buses are presently being run under the KM Scheme and the remaining buses will soon be on the roads."In addition, 168 buses will be added by March 2020, including 150 mini-buses and 18 super luxury (Volvo) buses. Apart from this, process for the purchase of 867 standard diesel engine buses has been started," Sharma said.The minister informed that 219 buses are being run on various routes for the girl students and the number of buses can be increased as per requirement.He conducted a surprise inspection of the Ambala Cantt bus stand and gave strict instructions to the RTO and Roadways officials to stop the entry of private buses without a permit inside the bus stand.Sharma also said the buses without permits will not be allowed to ply in the state and strict action will be taken against the officials if buses without a permit are found plying in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)