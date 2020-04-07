Pak Army Chief Asks Commanders to Provide Full Support to Govt in Combating Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Islamabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday directed his commanders to provide full support to the federal and provincial governments in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic which has killed 56 people and infected more than 4,000 others.

Gen Bajwa, who chaired 231st Corps Commanders' Conference, reviewed geo strategic, regional and national security issues with particular emphasis on latest situation arising from COVID-19, said a statement issued by the army.

The generals, who attended the meeting through video link from respective Headquarters, reviewed the deployment of troops assisting civil administration across the country.

“Appreciating the troops in the field for efforts so far, COAS directed all commanders to extend maximum assistance in moving critical resources and reaching out to mitigate suffering of people in far flung areas,” the statement said.

The meeting was apprised on functioning of recently established National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) which was set up to synergize and articulate national effort for containment of COVID-19, it said.

"Being a nation with vibrant youth and resilient people ready to share and sacrifice, we will emerge stronger from this challenge,” Gen Bajwa said.

The commanders also paid tribute to those on frontline including doctors, paramedics, health care workers and security personnel for braving this pandemic under challenging environment.

