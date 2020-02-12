Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez Clears Bowling Action Test

Karachi [Pakistan], Feb 12 (ANI): Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has been allowed to bowl again after he cleared the bowling action test at an International Cricket Council (ICC) accredited testing centre, reported cricketpakistan.com.pk.Hafeez on January 29 undertook a bowling test at the biomechanics lab of Lahore University of Management and Sciences.The 39-year-old cricketer had been suspended from bowling in all competitions conducted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a bowling-action assessment found his action to be illegal.ECB said in a statement that the assessment found that the player's elbow extension for his off-spin delivery exceeded 15 degrees -- the limit defined in the Illegal Bowling Regulations.Hafeez's bowling action was reported by the on-field umpires after a Vitality Blast (T20) match between his county Middlesex against Somerset on August 30. (ANI)

