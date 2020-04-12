Pakistan Resorts to Ceasefire Violation Along LoC in Poonch District

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in areas along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district on Sunday.The ceasefire took place at about 6.45 p.m. The Indian Army is retaliating and further details are awaited. Earlier today, three civilians were killed in shelling by Pakistan in Rangwar area of Kupwara district. Pakistani army again resorted to unprovoked cross LoC shelling in Rangwar and areas of Kupwara district today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)