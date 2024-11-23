New Delhi, November 23: Sixteen bills including one to amend the Waqf Act are on the agenda of the government for the winter session of Parliament beginning on Monday. While five bills are listed for introduction and passing, there are 11 bills for consideration and passing. The five new bills include Merchant Shipping Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, Indian Ports Bill, Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill and Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidalaya Bill. Winter Session 2024: Government Convenes All-Party Meet on November 24 Ahead of Parliament Session.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been listed for consideration and passing, is being examined by a joint committee of the two the Houses of Parliament. The panel is scheduled to submit its report in the winter session. Opposition members are seeking extension of time for the panel to give its report. The winter session will continue till December 20 and will have 19 sittings.

