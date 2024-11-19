New Delhi, November 19: The government has convened a customary all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Tuesday that the meet has been convened on November 24 morning "in view of the coming Winter session of Parliament."

The session begins on November 25 and concludes on December 20. To mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, an event will be held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building. Parliament Winter Session 2024 To Start From November 25 to December 20, Announces Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

An all-party meeting is convened by the government ahead of sessions to inform the opposition of its legislative agenda as well as to discuss issues which parties want to debate in Parliament.

