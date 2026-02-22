Meerut, February 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday came down heavily on Congress over its youth wing's recent shirtless protest at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 and said that the demonstration showed that the "oldest party of the country has become ideologically bankrupt". This came just days after the Youth Congress members carried out a protest inside New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam during the high-profile India-AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government over alleged "unemployment, inflation and the reported India-US trade deal".

Addressing a large public gathering in Meerut, PM Modi said, "Today, Indians are working hard to achieve the resolution of a Viksit Bharat. However, there are some political parties in the country that are not able to digest the country's progress. Just a few days ago, India hosted the world's largest AI Summit... There hadn't been such a historic event in any developing country. I ask you, were you not proud of this AI Summit?" AI Summit Protest: Patiala House Court Denies Bail to 4 Indian Youth Congress Workers Over Protest at Bharat Mandapam.

PM Modi Bashes Congress Over Shirtless Protest

आज उत्तर प्रदेश समेत पूरा देश वर्ल्ड क्लास इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के नए युग का साक्षी बन रहा है। मेरठ मेट्रो, नमो भारत ट्रेन और रीजनल रैपिड ट्रांजिट सिस्टम के नए सेक्शन के शुभारंभ से NCR के लोगों का जीवन और अधिक सरल, सुगम एवं सुविधाजनक बनेगा। https://t.co/gm42Tk3Y7c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2026

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "On one hand, today the people of the country are working day and night to make Vikshit Bharat, but there are some political parties within the country that are unable to recognize India’s success. You recently saw that… pic.twitter.com/zTobscOniS — IANS (@ians_india) February 22, 2026

#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "There are some political parties within the country who cannot digest India's success. You just witnessed the world's largest AI conference in India. Delegates from over 80 countries came to Delhi. Heads of state… pic.twitter.com/8UPI2y05lk — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026

"The entire nation was filled with pride. However, what did Congress do? They turned a global event into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of the foreign guests," he said.

"I ask the Congress leaders, the nation knows that you are already naked, so why did you feel the need to take off your clothes? This shows that the oldest party of the country has become ideologically bankrupt," the Prime Minister added.

He accused the Congress party of "defaming" the nation and said, "When someone gets married in a village, everyone helps the household so that the guests take along a good picture of the village. However, Congress is focused on defaming its own country." AI Impact Summit 2026: Youth Congress Stages ‘Shirtless’ Protest Stunt Against PM Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, BJP Slams (See Pics and Video).

Recalling past incidents, PM Modi said, "Congress leaders hate Modi. These people want to dig my grave. They do not shy away from abusing my mother. They are against the BJP and NDA. Fine, if this is what your politics consists of, we will accept it too."

"However, they need to understand that the AI Summit was not the BJP's event, and no BJP leader was present there at that time. This was an event of the nation, the hardwork of the nation. However, Congress crossed all limits. Now the entire nation is criticising the Congress party's policies," he added.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Congress leaders for "praising" their youth wing's protest. "Unfortunately, the leaders of the oldest party of the country are praising those who embarrassed the country instead of criticising them," he added.

PM Modi also thanked the allies of Congress in the INDIA bloc for criticising the party's youth wing's shirtless protest and said, "One thing that gives me satisfaction is that all the allies of Congress have shown the courage to criticise the party over the Delhi incident. I express my gratitude to them for this."

