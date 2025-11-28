New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress will hold a Parliamentary strategy group meeting at 5 pm on November 30, at Sonia Gandhi's residence, 10 Janpath, to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament, party sources said.

The session will take place from December 1 to 19, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Congress, leading the Opposition in the two houses, will look to demand a discussion on repeated statements of US President Donald Trump on mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and also on trade agreements and issues with China.

Earlier this month, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "A major issue will be the SIR issue. The Prime Minister's silence on Trump's statements is a major issue. The current relationship with China is unresolved. There hasn't been a border agreement with China. We haven't returned to the previous situation. Negotiations are being held between the two countries based on the new normal that China has established."

According to Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, the party might also raise the issue of national security in the wake of the Delhi blast on November 10, which killed 15 people in the national capital.

Kiren Rijiju has also called an all-party meeting, ahead of the session, on November 30, sources said.

Earlier, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told ANI that an all-party meeting will be held to share the list of bills with the Leader of the Opposition, to take their suggestions.

Meghwal said, "We are going to have a meeting with the Secretaries of various departments. We will conduct a scrutiny of all the pending bills that are supposed to be passed, and then an all-party meeting will be held where we will share the list of bills with the leader of the opposition, and then we will form strategies according to the suggestions by the opposition leaders."

Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12. (ANI)

