People with COVID19 Certificate Will Only Be Allowed to Enter State Post Lockdown: Goa Health Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 14 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said he has requested the Chief Minister to not allow people to enter the state without a COVID-19 certificate after the flight services are resumed. "I believe there should not be any interstate flight movement. If anybody is coming to the state of Goa, they should get their COVID-19 certificate and testing done from the labs identified by the central government, only then they will be allowed to enter," said Rane. Rane said he will write a letter to the Chief Minister requesting him to urge the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to not allow passengers without a COVID-19 certificate to enter the state."We are going to make mandatory for people to wear masks in public places in the wake of coronavirus spread. I have moved a notice to the Chief Minister regarding this. We will ensure that this is strictly implemented," he added.The Health Minister said there is no vaccination to cure coronavirus so people should take care of themselves and follow social distancing norms."We welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on lockdown extension. His leadership has inspired all of us to fight the COVID-19," Rane added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

