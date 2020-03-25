PM Interacts with Medical Fraternity Through Video Conference, Hails 'selfless Work' of Medical Professionals

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the medical fraternity including doctors, nurses and lab technicians from all over the country via video conference.According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister hailed the selfless work done by the medical professionals in India in dealing with COVID-19."He said that the entire nation saluted them during 'Janta Curfew' and once again he acknowledged their service to the nation. He said that it is important to acknowledge the contribution of the family members of the medical fraternity also, for being their pillars of support," the release stated.Prime Minister said that the challenge in front of the country is unprecedented and historic."Assuring the medical fraternity of all the support from the government, Prime Minister asked them to follow all the necessary protocols and to take adequate precautions to prevent getting infected," the release said.He asked them to guide the general public on the do's and dont's to be followed, advice on the importance of self-quarantine and social distancing and provide information about where they can receive treatment.Modi urged them to generate all-round awareness and also counter the promotion of unscientific therapies and misinformation. He also "exhorted them to provide rapid training and upgrade of skills of health workers and technicians to be ready to meet the challenge head-on.""The representatives of the medical fraternity expressed gratitude to the pioneering leadership of the Prime Minister in this hour of need. They thanked him for the mantra of 'sankalp' and sanyam'. All India Nurses Federation thanked the Prime Minister for recognising their contribution in the 200th birth year celebrations of Florence Nightingale," the release said.The representatives talked about their efforts to provide medical as well as psychological assistance to those in need.The Prime Minister "thanked the medical fraternity for the wide-ranging and multi-dimensional suggestions."According to PMO, he said that the government will examine proposals for greater usage of teleconsultations for medical treatment."He also said that security concerns of the healthcare workers and doctors will be treated with utmost importance. He added that it was heartening to hear their optimistic tone which has instilled greater confidence in him that the country will successfully face the challenge and emerge triumphantly," the release stated. (ANI)

