Hyderabad, January 24: A massive fire erupted Saturday afternoon at a furniture shop in the crowded Nampally area, triggering a high-priority rescue operation. The blaze reportedly started at Bacha Crystal Furniture, located on the ground floor of a four-storey building on Station Road, before spreading rapidly to upper floors. Four fire tenders are currently on-site battling the flames, which are fueled by flammable materials like foam and wood. Authorities are particularly concerned as six people, including two children, are reportedly trapped within the building. "It has been about half an hour to an hour now, and there are two or four people downstairs. We can't say anything for sure; at the moment, there is no information at all," a local resident stated. Rescue teams are using cranes to reach those stranded while police have cordoned off the area to manage the surging crowds. Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks out at an Automobile Shop in Coimbatore.

Fire Breaks Out at Nampally Furniture Shop

