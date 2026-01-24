Mumbai, January 24: A social media influencer has sparked intense online debate after a video of her dancing in a bikini during a snowfall in Manali went viral. The influencer, identified as Megha Rani, shared the clip across various platforms, showing her performing a dance routine in sub-zero temperatures. While the video quickly amassed thousands of views, it has drawn significant criticism from netizens who questioned the "civic sense" and appropriateness of such acts in public tourist destinations.

The incident occurred at a popular snow-covered spot in the hill station, which is currently experiencing peak winter tourism. In the video, Rani is seen wearing a black bikini and sneakers while dancing and playing with snow. As the footage spread, it triggered a wave of reactions ranging from concern for her health in the freezing climate to accusations of "attention-seeking" behavior that disrupts the family-friendly atmosphere of the region. Arohi Mim to Fatima Jatoi: 'Leaked Viral Video Links' Are Honey Traps for Indians?

Megha Rani's Bikini Video in Manali Sparks Outrage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desi Trolls14 (@desitrolls14)

Who Is Megha Rani?

Megha Rani is a digital content creator and social media influencer known for sharing bold and provocative lifestyle content. Her Instagram profile features various reels filmed at diverse locations, ranging from beaches to mountains, often pushing the boundaries of traditional travel vlogging.

Rani has built a following by blending fashion with travel, frequently opting for unconventional outfits that contrast with her surroundings. This latest video in Manali is part of a series of "snow shoots" she has conducted, some of which also feature her in traditional attire like chiffon sarees, drawing inspiration from classic Bollywood aesthetics. Indonesian Influencer Lula Lahfah Found Dead at 26, Father Reveals Cause of Death.

Manali Bikini Video Sparks Debate Over Public Decorum

The viral clip has divided social media users into two distinct camps. Critics argue that such displays are unsuitable for public hill stations frequented by families and elderly tourists. Many residents and travelers expressed that while personal choice is paramount, there should be a level of "civic decorum" maintained in public spaces.

On the other hand, supporters of the influencer defended her right to create content, arguing that she was not breaking any laws. They suggested that the outrage was a result of a conservative mindset and that an individual should be free to dress as they please, even in extreme weather conditions.

Health and Safety Concerns

Beyond the moral debate, several users raised concerns regarding the physical risks associated with such stunts. Doctors and local authorities often warn tourists against prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures without adequate clothing, citing risks of hypothermia and frostbite.

Despite the backlash, the video continues to circulate widely, highlighting the lengths to which digital creators sometimes go to achieve viral status. Local authorities have not issued a formal statement on the incident, but the discourse has reignited calls for clearer guidelines regarding commercial or professional filming in sensitive tourist zones.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).