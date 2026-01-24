The social media world is in shock following the sudden death of Indonesian influencer Lula Lahfah, who was found dead in her South Jakarta apartment on January 23, 2026. She was only 26 years old.

Influencer Lula Lahfah Dies – See Post

Lula Lahfah Death Cause Linked to Illness

According to reports, the building’s security staff discovered her body around 6:44 PM local time and immediately alerted the authorities. The Metro Jaya Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit has launched a probe into the incident. While officials have not officially announced the cause of death yet, police have urged the public to remain patient as they coordinate closely with Lula’s family. However, Lula’s father later shared that her death was linked to illness. He revealed that she had been suffering from GERD (acid reflux disease) and intestinal swelling, which may have led to her sudden passing.

Lula Lahfah’s Final Instagram Reel Goes Viral

Lula Lahfah was a rising digital star with over 2.7 million followers on Instagram. She was widely loved for her cheerful lifestyle vlogs, beauty tips, and soulful music covers. Her warm personality and honest content made her one of Indonesia’s most relatable influencers. Just two days before her death, Lula had posted what has now become her final Instagram Reel a casual, light-hearted chat that fans are revisiting with heavy hearts. The video has crossed 1 million likes, turning into a digital memorial filled with emotional comments and prayers. Several celebrities also paid tribute to her online.

Watch Lula Lahfah’s Last Instagram Reel:

Lula Lahfah Hospitalised Before Death

Sources also revealed that Lula had faced health issues recently. She was hospitalized during the New Year after suffering from kidney stones. Although she appeared to be recovering and remained active on social media, the sudden turn of events left fans stunned. Authorities continue to examine the circumstances while respecting the family’s privacy.

Who Is Reza Oktovian?

Lula was in a much-talked-about relationship with popular YouTuber and musician Reza Oktovian, also known as Reza Arap from Weird Genius. Their romance first caught public attention in July 2025, when Lula shared a post showing Reza presenting her with a ring during a romantic moment. The video instantly sparked engagement rumours online. The couple often appeared supportive of each other’s careers and shared sweet moments on social media, winning fans across Indonesia and beyond. Since the tragic news broke, Reza and his band have reportedly canceled events as they process the heartbreaking loss. Reza began his career as a YouTuber and gaming creator, gaining popularity for his entertaining content across comedy, horror, and first-person shooter games. He also earned praise for auctioning his YouTube channel in support of the Anyo Indonesia Foundation, which helps children battling cancer.

Fans Mourn Worldwide

Fans across the world continue to flood Lula’s social media pages with candles, prayers, and emotional messages. Many are still struggling to accept the loss of a creator who brought joy, inspiration, and warmth into their daily lives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (VOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

