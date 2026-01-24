Greater Noida, January 24: A second-year B-Tech student died after allegedly jumping from the floor of a hostel in Knowledge Park-3 C late on Friday, officials said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Udit Soni, a resident of Jhansi. Udit returned to the hostel late at night along with his friends after allegedly consuming alcohol. The hostel authorities noticed the students' condition and reprimanded him for violating hostel rules, officials mentioned. During the confrontation, the management reportedly recorded a video of the incident and sent it to Udit's father, Vijay Soni.

After receiving the video, Udit's father allegedly scolded him over the phone and warned that his name would be struck off from the college rolls and that he would be called back home. According to the police, this incident upset Udit a lot. Shortly after this, the student allegedly jumped from the 4th floor of the hostel building. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Refuses To Cook Egg Curry in Banda, Probe Launched.

"On January 23, around 11 p.m., we got information about the student's suicide. He was taken to the nearest hospital, but he was declared dead. His body has been taken for a post-mortem. We are interrogating people who knew him. We are looking at the case from every angle, and investigations are underway," Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar told IANS. Harshit, a friend of the deceased, said that the hostel authorities physically assaulted Udit, which made him sad, and he committed suicide. Who Is Shimjitha Mustafa? Kerala Woman Behind Viral Bus Harassment Video Missing After Kozhikode Man’s Suicide.

"The hostel's closing time is 10 p.m., and we returned at 9 p.m. After that, the hostel operator fined him and accused him of drinking. Udit paid the fine, which was Rs 10,000, and they called his home, which angered his father. The staff then physically assaulted him. He became a bit depressed and jumped," he told IANS. The students, angered by the incident, vandalised buses and hostel property. Meanwhile, the police said that the investigations are underway. Further details are awaited.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

