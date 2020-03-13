PM Modi Has Assured Me Full Support, Says Para-swimmer Satendra

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured me full support, said para-swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya here on Friday."I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He congratulated me and wished me luck for my future endeavours. He also assured me full support," Lohiya told ANI."I met him with the help of Member of Parliament from Gwalior Vivek Shejwalkar. I am very happy after the meeting," he added.Lohiya is an international para-swimming gold medallist. He set a new record by crossing the Catalina Channel of America during an international swimming relay in 2018.He also received the 'Best sportsperson with disability' award during the 70th Republic Day by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (ANI)

