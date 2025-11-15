Dediapada, November 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme, marking the 150th Birth Anniversary celebration of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, in Dediapada, Gujarat, on Saturday. On the occasion, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore, according to a release. Stating that the sacred land of Maa Narmada is today witnessing yet another historic occasion, PM Modi recalled that on October 31, the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel was celebrated at the same venue, marking the celebration of India's unity and diversity, and the initiation of Bharat Parv.

With the grand celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda today, the Prime Minister remarked that we are witnessing the culmination of Bharat Parv. He paid homage to Birsa Munda on this auspicious occasion. The Prime Minister highlighted that the blessings of Govind Guru, who awakened the spirit of freedom in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the entire tribal belt, is also associated with this event. From the dais, he offered his respects to Govind Guru. He further shared that he had the privilege of visiting the shrine of Devmogra Mata a short while ago and once again bowed at her feet, according to the release. Did PM Narendra Modi Call the Delhi Blast a Sign of Institutional Failure and Claim It Was a ‘False Flag’ Operation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

Highlighting that the regions of Dediapada and Sagbara have been inspired by the teachings of Sant Kabir, the Prime Minister mentioned that he is a Member of Parliament from Varanasi, the land of Sant Kabir, and therefore, Sant Kabir holds a special place in his life. From the dais, he also offered his respects to Sant Kabir. PM Modi highlighted that several projects related to national development and tribal welfare were inaugurated and foundation stones laid today. Under PM-JANMAN and other schemes, one lakh families in the region have been provided with permanent houses. A large number of Eklavya Model Schools and Ashram Schools have also been inaugurated and their foundation stones laid. The Prime Minister informed that the Shri Govind Guru Chair has been established at the Birsa Munda Tribal University. Several other projects related to health, roads, and transport have also been initiated. He congratulated everyone for these developments and service initiatives.

Stating that in 2021, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda was officially commemorated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, PM Modi remarked that tribal pride has been an integral part of India's consciousness for thousands of years. Whenever the nation's honour, self-respect, and freedom were at stake, the tribal communities stood at the forefront, the release stated.

He highlighted that India's freedom struggle is the greatest example of this spirit. The Prime Minister noted that countless bravehearts from the tribal community carried forward the torch of freedom. He named Tilka Manjhi, Rani Gaidinliu, Sidho-Kanho, Bhairav Murmu, Buddhu Bhagat, and Alluri Sitarama Raju as inspiring figures from the tribal society. He further mentioned Tantya Bhil from Madhya Pradesh, Veer Narayan Singh from Chhattisgarh, Telanga Khadia from Jharkhand, Rupchand Konwar from Assam, and Laxman Nayak from Odisha as valiant individuals who made immense sacrifices for India's independence. He emphasized that the tribal community led countless revolts and shed their blood for the nation's freedom. ‘NDA Has 10% More Vote Share Than Mahagathbandhan, Yearning for Development in Bihar Is Palpable’, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Noting that Gujarat has also been home to many valiant patriots from the tribal community, the Prime Minister mentioned Govind Guru, who led the Bhagat Movement; Raja Roopsingh Nayak, who fought a prolonged battle against the British government in Panchmahal; Motilal Tejawat, who initiated the Eki Movement; and Dashriben Chaudhary, who brought Gandhiji's principles to the tribal society. He remarked that numerous chapters of the freedom struggle are adorned with tribal pride and valour.

PM Modi further emphasised the importance of passing on the tribal community's contribution to the freedom movement to future generations. He informed that several tribal museums are being established across the country. In Gujarat, a vast tribal museum is being constructed on 25 acres in Rajpipla. He also shared that a few days ago, he visited Chhattisgarh and inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Tribal Museum there. He also mentioned the jail, where Birsa Munda was imprisoned, being developed into a tribal museum in Ranchi, the release stated.

Announcing the establishment of the Govind Guru Chair for Tribal Language Promotion Centre, PM Modi stated that the centre will study the dialects of tribal communities such as Bhil, Gamit, Vasava, Garasia, Konkani, Santhal, Rathwa, Nayak, Dabla, Chaudhary, Kokna, Kumbhi, Warli, and Dodia. Stories and songs associated with these communities will be preserved. The Prime Minister highlighted that the tribal society possesses knowledge acquired through thousands of years of experience. He remarked that their way of life embodies science, their stories reflect philosophy, and their languages carry an understanding of the environment. He affirmed that the Shri Govind Guru Chair will serve to connect the new generation with this rich tradition. Birsa Munda’s 150th Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Revered Tribal Icon, Says ‘His Struggle, Sacrifice Continue To Inspire Generation’.

The Prime Minister stated that the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas also reminds us of the injustice done to crores of our tribal brothers and sisters. He remarked that the opposition party, which ruled the country for six decades, left the tribal communities to their fate. He highlighted that tribal regions suffered from malnutrition, lack of healthcare, inadequate education, and poor connectivity. These deficiencies became the defining features of tribal areas, while previous governments remained inactive. Asserting that tribal welfare has always been the highest priority for their party, PM Modi affirmed the government's unwavering resolve to end the injustices faced by tribal communities and to ensure that the benefits of development reach them, the release stated.

Emphasising that under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's rule, their party had established a separate ministry for tribal affairs, PM Modi said however, after Atal Ji's tenure, the succeeding dispensation neglected this ministry for ten years. He remarked that in 2013, the then government allocated only a few thousand crore for tribal welfare. The Prime Minister stressed that after their government came to power, it renewed its commitment to tribal interests and increased the ministry's budget. He highlighted that today, the budget for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has risen multifold for the welfare of the tribal people.

Pointing out that there was a time when the condition of tribal areas in Gujarat was not very good, PM Modi highlighted that from Ambaji to Umargam, there was not a single science school in the tribal belt. In regions like Dediapada and Sagbara, students did not have the opportunity to pursue higher education. Recalling his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he mentioned that he had launched the Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav from Dediapada itself. He shared that many children used to meet him during that time--some expressed their desire to become doctors, others aspired to be engineers or scientists. He said he used to encourage them to move forward and assured them that any obstacles in the path of fulfilling their dreams would be removed, the release stated. Jharkhand Foundation Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Extend Greetings on 25th Foundation Day.

PM Modi further added that Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas holds the true essence of traditions which is being upheld by the tribal communities and also holds the aspirations for the future generations. Therefore, he said, that across India, on November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, is being commemorated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. He concluded by adding that we should move with new strength and vigour by being rooted in Indianness and achieve new pinnacles of glory. Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel were present among other dignitaries at the event.

During the programme in Dediapada, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects aimed at uplifting tribal communities and improving infrastructure in rural and remote areas of the region. Prime Minister participated in the Grih Pravesh of 100,000 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JAGUA).

Prime Minister inaugurated 42 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) dedicated to Tribal students worth around Rs 1,900 crores; 228 Multi-Purpose Centres to act as hub for community-led activities; Centre of Competence in Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, and Tribal Research Institute (TRI) building Imphal, Manipur for the preservation of tribal culture and heritage. In addition, Prime Minister flagged off 250 buses for 14 tribal districts of Gujarat to improve connectivity in tribal regions. Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 748 km of new roads to enhance connectivity in tribal areas and 14 Tribal Multi-Marketing Centres (TMMCs) under DA-JAGUA to serve as community hubs. He will also lay the foundation stone of 50 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth over Rs 2,320 crore, furthering the government's commitment to providing quality education for tribal children, the release stated.

