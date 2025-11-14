Did PM Narendra Modi Call the Delhi Blast a Sign of Institutional Failure and Claim It Was a ‘False Flag’ Operation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video

Mumbai, November 14: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media, wherein he allegedly says that the November 10 Delhi Blast, which claimed 13 lives and injured several, was a sign of the failure and insecurity of institutions. In the video, PM Modi further alleges that the blast near the Red Fort was a false-flag operation.

"We acknowledge that this happened in Delhi. This incident is not just a single event but a sign of the failure and insecurity of our institutions. We also believe that true justice is that which is visible, impartial, and timely. But please understand our situation as well, we are also constrained. The losses suffered in Operation Sindoor require a response in the form of such false flames, and for that, now the public has to make further sacrifices. Yesterday evening, the horrific incident in Delhi shook everyone’s hearts. I empathize with the suffering of the victimized families. Today, the entire nation stands with them," PM Modi allegedly says in the video. Was the Delhi Red Fort Blast a ‘False-Flag’ Operation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claims by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

PIB Fact Check: PM Modi Did Not Call the Delhi Blast a Sign of Institutional Failure

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has said that the claim made in the video is fake. The PIB Fact Check also confirmed that the video is AI-generated.

"Pro-Pakistani handles are circulating an #AI generated #fake video of Prime Minister @narendramodi, in which he is shown saying that this accident that occurred in Delhi is a sign of the failure and insecurity of institutions. Additionally, the video shows the Prime Minister admitting that this explosion in Delhi was a #FalseFlag operation, which was carried out to compensate for the damage during 'Operation Sindoor'," the PIB Fact Check said on X. Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Accuse PM Narendra Modi of Politicising Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral AI-Generated Video.

The agency confirmed that PM Modi has not made any such statement. "Such videos are created with the intent to spread confusion in society and hurt mutual harmony. Please stay alert and avoid forwarding such content. Rely only on official sources for accurate information," PIB further wrote.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy

Claim : PM Narendra Modi said that the Delhi Blast was a sign of the failure and insecurity of institutions. Conclusion : The claim is fake and the video is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

