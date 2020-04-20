Police, Shopkeepers Clash in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): A clash broke out between police and shopkeepers here in Sirki Bazar area allegedly after cops asked locals to close their shops and follow the coronavirus lockdown norms.The police said locals understood and closed their shops today. The clash had broken out on Sunday."Several warnings were given earlier to shopkeepers to keep shops shut, but in vain. They protested. However, later they closed their shops on their own," Manoj Kumar, SHO, Firozpur city, told ANI. (ANI)

