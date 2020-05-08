Portugal PM Laments 'brutal' Fight for Equipment

World. (File Image)

Lisbon, May 8 (AP) Portugal's prime minister says his country has learned a tough lesson over the past two months of the coronavirus pandemic: that you can't depend on foreign suppliers for essential medical equipment.

“We can't be relying on a market that's uncontrolled and brutal, with an almost physical brawl going on to buy one ventilator here, another there,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Friday.

He announced plans to step up national production so that Portugal can become self-sufficient in the production of masks, personal protective equipment and ventilators.

He said that if Portugal is going to move on from the current lockdown and “learn to live together with the virus,” it's crucial that there are enough breathing machines available in case things go wrong.

Costa spoke during a visit to Portugal's Engineering and Development Center, where a crowdfunding scheme has enabled it to produce an expected 400 breathing machines this month. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)