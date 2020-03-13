Pre-primary Schools Closed in Tamil Nadu as Precaution Against COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Education Department has announced holidays for pre-primary students in all districts of the State till March 31 as a preventive measure against COVID-19.All primary schools in Kanyakumari, Nellai, Tenkasi, Theni, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nilgiri districts to remain closed till March 31, the education department said. (ANI)

