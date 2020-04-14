Pregnant Woman Airlifted to Shimla Hospital

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): A pregnant woman on Tuesday was airlifted to Kamla Nehru Hospital here after her condition worsened.The 29-year-old Tenzin Khachit, eight months pregnant, is a permanent resident of village Pangmo in Kaza sub-division of Lahul Spiti.According to an official release of Kaza administration, Khachit's health worsened on April 13 and her family immediately admitted her to Kaza hospital.But for a long time, there was no improvement in her health. After this, the hospital administration decided to refer her to Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla."The hospital administration gave the information to Additional Magistrate Gyan Sagar Negi. After this, Negi contacted Agriculture Minister Dr Ramlal Markandey. Immediately after talking to the top officials, the Agriculture Minister made arrangements for airlifting the pregnant woman on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the female patient was airlifted to Kamala Nehru Hospital," the statement reads."As soon as the administration told about the patient, I approached the authorities as soon as possible. Helicopter facilities are proving helpful to the people of Lahul Spiti," said Agriculture Minister Markandey. (ANI)

