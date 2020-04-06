Prepare 10 Priority Areas Once Lockdown Ends, Work out Business Continuity Plan: PM Modi Tells Central Ministers

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Asking Union Ministers to prepare a list of ten major decisions and 'ten priority areas of focus' once lockdown ends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is essential to strategise for the emergent conditions and the government must work on war-footing to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.Prime Minister Modi, who interacted with Union Ministers through video-conferencing, said the Central ministries should prepare a business continuity plan and asked all departments to maintain an objective index on how their work will promote 'Make in India.'He said the country needs to lessen its dependence on other nations and noted that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots aren't existing should be made.The Prime Minister said the crisis offers an opportunity to become self-dependent in the medical sector.Referring to the impact of the crisis on India's exports, he asked the ministers to submit actionable suggestions on boosting manufacturing and exports and ensure that new sectors and countries are added in India's export net.According to a PMO's release, Modi appreciated the leadership of the Ministers and said that the continuous feedback provided by them has been effective in strategising for tackling COVID-19.He said that it is imperative that the leaders communicate exhaustively with the state and district administration, especially in the districts which are hotspots for the pandemic.He asked them to get apprised of the ground situation and provide solutions to the emerging problems.The Prime Minister said it is also important to ensure there is no crowding at PDS centres, maintain effective monitoring, take action on complaints and prevent black marketing and rise in prices of essentials."Stating that lockdown measures and social distancing must go hand in hand, the Prime Minister said that it is essential to strategise for the emergent conditions once lockdown ends. He asked the ministers to prepare a list of ten major decisions and ten priority areas of focus once lockdown ends while exhorting them to identify and implement pending reforms in their ministries," the release said."While mentioning that due to the emergent challenges, the country needs to lessen its dependence on other nations, he asked all departments to maintain an objective index on how their work will promote Make in India," it added.Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Prime Minister Modi said the government must work on war-footing to mitigate the impact, adding that the ministries should prepare a Business Continuity Plan."He noted that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots aren't existing should be made, adding that the crisis offers an opportunity to become self-dependent in the medical sector."Highlighting the impact on India's exports, he asked the Ministers to submit actionable suggestions on boosting manufacturing and exports and ensure that new sectors and countries are added in India's export net," the release said. The country is in lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)