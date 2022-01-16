Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently spotted enjoying their romantic evening stroll at a beach, near San Diego. As per the pictures obtained by TMZ, the star couple was chilling at Del Mar Dog Beach, near San Diego. They meandered on the sand for about 30 minutes as their dogs took in the sights, sounds and smells. Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted Spending Time At A Beach In California, Couple’s Pics Go Viral.

Visitors on the beach told the outlet that Nick and Priyanka were super happy, chatting most of the time as they held hands and walked with their two pet dogs. The global actor was seen wearing a black casual jacket with a pair of blue jeans teamed up with sneakers and black shades. Nick was also seen wearing a white t-shirt beneath a black jacket. He also wore a pair of casual jeans and white sneakers. Priyanka Chopra Addresses Dropping Nick Jonas’ Surname From Her Instagram Handle.

This comes days after the 'Fashion' star addressed the scrutiny that followed after she dropped her husband, Nick Jonas' last name from her social media handles last year. She added that the experience served as a prime example of the microscope celebrities find themselves under in this age. "It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate," the 'Quantico' star explained.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Nick and Priyanka taking a walk on the beach! According to the people who saw them, they looked very happy and no one asked them for a picture #NickJonas #PriyankaChopraJonas pic.twitter.com/GrCUHKz4bN — Shannon Werle (@Cloudyjo7) January 15, 2022

"It's just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of our social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that," she added. To put an end to all the rumours about their split in November, Priyanka had left a flirty comment on one of Jonas' workout videos.

"Damn! I just died in your arms..." she wrote at the time, followed by a couple of heart emojis. Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)