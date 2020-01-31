Protest Held Against CAA in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Several people including Muslim women and students staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here.The protest was organised by the Madurai Makkal organisation.Since December last year, demonstrations have been going on against the amended citizenship law in various parts of the country.The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)