Pune Confirms 111 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths on Friday

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): A total of 111 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pune on Friday, according to an official statement by the Pune Health Department."As many as 9 deaths and 111 new positive cases reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours," read the statement.Till now, 2,572 people have confirmed of coronavirus in Pune, of which 827 people have been discharged and 143 people have succumbed to the disease.A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country so far. (ANI)

