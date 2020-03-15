Punjab Govt Taking All Steps to Prevent Coronavirus Spread, No Need to Panic: Amarinder

Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday assured the people of the state that his government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and said there is no need to panic.

He also urged people to take all precautions.

"I assure everyone that there is no need to panic on account of COVID-19," Singh said in a late night tweet.

"We are proactively screening everyone coming from abroad and all necessary arrangements are in place," he said.

"I urge all Punjabis to take due precautions. Together we shall successfully overcome this challenge," he added.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle, Singh said though coronavirus is a "scary thing", right steps will keep everyone safe.

Punjab has reported one confirmed case of coronavirus so far. The man who had travelled to Italy, one of the worst-hit countries in the world, is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Amritsar.

Singh said 2,500 beds are ready for quarantine purposes.

"We have enough masks and medicines. Our medical teams are there in cities, towns and rural areas and people with symptoms of cough, fever, runny nose can get themselves checked," he said.

The chief minister said the government has ordered closure of school, colleges, universities and cinemas, among other measures, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Singh urged people to maintain hygiene, frequently wash hands and avoid crowded places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)