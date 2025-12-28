Hyderabad, December 28: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, on Saturday, informed that the investigation into the Sandhya Theatre stampede case has been completed. In the X post, he stated, "The investigation into the Sandhya Theatre stampede case has been completed. A chargesheet was filed against 23 accused in a local court on the 24th December." The incident, which occurred on December 4, 2024, during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and left her child, Sri Teja, in critical condition.

Earlier in January, Actor Allu Arjun visited KIMS Hospital in Begumpet, Hyderabad, to meet Sri Teja, the child who was seriously injured during the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. The visit came amidst Allu Arjun's ongoing legal proceedings related to the chaos that unfolded when the actor waved to the crowd from the sunroof of his car, during the 'Pushpa 2' premiere. Allu Arjun expressed his concern for the injured child, who had been on a ventilator for several weeks following the incident. Pushpa 2 Stampede: Allu Arjun, Security Team Among Those Named in Hyderabad Chargesheet.

As of December 24, 2024, there had been positive signs of recovery, with Sri Teja reportedly responding for the first time after being unresponsive for 20 days. His father, Bhaskar, expressed gratitude for Allu Arjun's support, saying, "The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us." In addition to his visit to Sri Teja, Allu Arjun has been fulfilling his legal obligations. On January 5, 2025, Allu Arjun complied with the conditions set by the Nampally Court by visiting the Chikkadpally Police Station as part of the bail process.

The actor had been granted regular bail following the incident, but the court imposed certain conditions, including attendance at the police station. This visit was a necessary part of the ongoing legal process stemming from the tragic events at Sandhya Theatre. Earlier, on January 4, Allu Arjun appeared before the Metropolitan Criminal Court at Nampally, where he submitted the required sureties and executed a bond of Rs 50,000. His arrival was met with heightened security, as police personnel escorted him through a crowd of media representatives.

After the court's decision, his lawyer, Ashok Reddy, addressed the press and confirmed that the actor had been granted bail because the incident was not deemed "culpable homicide not amounting to murder." Reddy further clarified, "The conditions have been imposed that he (Allu Arjun) has to attend the police station. Bail has been granted... The court was convinced that this was not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Therefore, the court granted bail." He also mentioned that a quash petition is pending before the Telangana High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for January 21, 2025. Allu Arjun Arrested: Check FIR Copy and All the Charges Against ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Star.

The tragic sequence of events began when a large crowd gathered outside Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of the star during the 'Pushpa 2' premiere. As Allu Arjun waved to fans from his car's sunroof, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. During the chaos, Revathi tragically lost her life, and her son, Sri Teja, sustained serious injuries, leading to his hospitalisation. To support the victim, Allu Arjun also extended financial assistance to the bereaved family. His father, film producer Allu Aravind, announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore to help the family of Revathi, who tragically passed away in the incident.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)