Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high with the success of his latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Friday (December 13). The Telugu superstar has been arrested in a case registered against him in connection to the death of a woman named Revathi at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. Allu Arjun was picked up from his residence this morning and has been taken to the Chikkadpally Police Station. So what exactly happened, and what are the charges filed against the Pushpa 2 star? Allu Arjun in Legal Trouble: Hyderabad Police Detain Actor Over Theatre Stampede at ‘Pushpa 2’ Screening (Watch Video).

’Pushpa 2: The Rule Stampede Incident

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released on December 5, is experiencing a phenomenal run at the box office and has already crossed the INR 1000 crore mark globally. However, a tragic incident took place on December 4 during a special screening of the film where a 35-year-old woman lost her life. Chaos unfolded at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of Pushpa 2 as a massive Crown gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who graced the event along with music producer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

Allu Arjun Arrested in ‘Pushpa 2’ Screening Stampede and Death Case

Due to the commotion following Allu Arjun's arrival, the main gate of the theatre fell, which led to a stampede situation. The woman lost her life, and her 9-year-old son sustained severe injuries. Following this, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of Sandhya Theatre in connection with the stampede.

Case Filed Against Allu Arjun for ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident

In connection with the incident, the Chikkadpally Police Station registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre. Amid the ongoing investigations, Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshansh Yadav stated that a thorough investigation is underway and those involved in the incident will face stringent actions. A copy of the FIR filed against the Telugu star has surfaced online. Telugu Star Allu Arjun Questioned by Hyderabad Police After ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

Check FIR Copy of Allu Arjun’s Case

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Madanna and Fahad Faasil in the lead roles. The Telugu action drama is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

