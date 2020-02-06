Raj Govt to Start System to Reduce Response Time of Police

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police is going to start a project in Alwar and Bharatpur districts to reduce response time of police to reach crime scenes.

Police will reach a spot within 15 minutes on receiving information about a crime in both the districts, this was informed in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The chief minister issued directions to senior police officials to ensure that police reach the spot without any delay.

He also asked them to implement the emergency response system in the entire state after Alwar and Bharatpur.

Gehlot also gave directions to strengthen campaign against various mafia in the state and asked the officials to make sure that all FIRs are registered. In case FIR registration is denied, action against guilty police personnel should be taken.

Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh informed that special units for investigating heinous crimes and crime against women have become operational in all districts of the state.

The chief minister was also informed that ADGs in charge of various ranges have started doing night camps in the respective areas.

ACS home Rajeeva Swarup, DG law and order ML Lather, ADG crime BL Soni and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

