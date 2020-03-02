Raj: Woman Abducted, Gangraped in Udaipur

Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) A woman was allegedly abducted and gangraped in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Monday.

On Sunday night, the woman was with her male friend in a car when they were intercepted by two men on the pretext of asking an address, they said.

The accused thrashed them and raped the woman before dumping her on the road on Monday morning.

"The woman has lodged a complaint at Gordhan Vilas Police Station today (Monday) evening. A case has been registered against the two accused and further investigation is on," Udaipur IG Vinita Thakur said.

Medical examination of the victim will be conducted and her statement is being recorded, police said.

