Rajasthan Govt Releases Rs 100 Crore to Insurers as State Premium for PMCIS for Kharif Season

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has released Rs 100 crore to insurance companies for Nagaur and Ajmer districts as a state premium for the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme (PMCIS) for kharif season.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said Rs 71,96,29,000 has been released for the Nagaur district and Rs 28,03,71,000 for the Ajmer district.

He said Rs 9,95,91,000 have already been released to the company for the farmers of Ajmer. Farmers will get insurance compensation.

He also said that after depositing the premium portion of the central government, the farmers of these two districts will get insurance compensation.

